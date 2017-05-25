Pakistan cricketer smashes triple-century in 50-over match

A 26-year-old club cricketer named Bilal Irshad entered the cricket history books by slamming a majestic 320* runs off 175 in the PCB Fazal Mehmood Inter-club Cricket Championship.

Bilal Irshad, who opened the batting line-up for Shaheed Alam Bux Cricket Club, hit nine sixes and 42 boundaries against Al Rehman CC in Shikarpur region’s tournament during the championship.

Bilal and teammate Zakir Hussain were involved in a mammoth partnership of 364 for the second wicket as their team posted 556 runs in 50 overs.

“The top performers in this tournament will be dovetailed into our existing inter-district (currently the only feedstock system), District/Regional (Inter-District Tournament) selection process will be based on performance, emerging cricketers will be motivated to improve their skills and fitness standards,” a PCB official was quoted as saying.

In the end, Shaheed Alam Bux club crushed the opponents by a massive margin of 411 runs.

However, according to Geo TV, India’s S. Sankruth Sriram holds the record of the highest individual score of 486 runs in an inter-school tournament in 2016 in any form of limited-overs cricket.