Pakistan court orders release of 350 Indian fishermen

Islamabad, May 24 (IANS) A court here on Wednesday ordered the release of 350 Indian fishermen, who were jailed for illegal fishing.

Judicial Magistrate Malir Salman Amjid Siddiqui in his order told the Interior Ministry to release the fishermen who at the earliest.

The judge in his order said the eight months spent in a Pakistani jail by the fishermen has been considered their punishment.

The fishermen from both the countries routinely find themselves arrested for illegal fishing as there is no clear boundary between India and Pakistan in the Arabian sea.

--IANS

