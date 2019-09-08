Pakistan could've earned brownie points by letting Prez Kovind's plane to overfly: Defence Expert

New Delhi, Sep 08 (ANI): The Federal Aviation Minister of Pakistan Ghulam Sarwar Khan on September 07 denied President Ram Nath Kovind the use of Pakistani airspace for his flight to Iceland this month because of India's "continued aggression against and oppression of the Kashmiri people". While speaking to ANI, Defence Expert PK Sehgal said, "The denial of airspace for presidential aircraft is a bad gesture and apparently it has major diplomatic form of Pakistan. They could have earned several brownie points but they missed the opportunity." "India and Pakistan are not at war and they could have told the international audience that strain in relation not with sending they have been graceful but they completely missed the chance," Sehgal added.