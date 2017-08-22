Pakistan has to cooperate, else action will be taken as spoken by Donald Trump: Afghan envoy
Afghan Ambassador to India Shaida Mohammad Abdali on Tuesday said Pakistan will have to open window for cooperation and partnership. He further mentioned that it is right opportunity for everyone including Pakistan to adhere to principles of state government to fight terrorism sincerely. Abdali also stated that if there's lack of sincerity on Pakistan's end, action will be taken as it was spoken in Donald Trump's remarks.