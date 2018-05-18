Pakistan concerned over J&K project

Islamabad, May 18 (IANS) Pakistan on Friday voiced concern about the inauguration of the Kishenganga hydroelectric project in Jammu and Kashmir by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

"Pakistan believes that the inauguration of the project without the resolution of the dispute is tantamount to violation of the Indus Waters Treat," a Foreign Office statement said.

During his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday and Sunday, Modi will inaugurate the 330 MW power project in Bandipora district on Saturday.

The Pakistani statement said that despite several rounds of bilateral negotiations as well as mediations under the auspices of the World Bank, India continued with the construction of the project.

"This intransigence on part of India clearly threatens the sanctity of the treaty."

Pakistan has raised objections over the design of the hydel project in Jammu and Kashmir, saying it is not in line with the criteria laid down under the Indus Water Treaty between the two countries.

India says the project design was "well within parameters" of the treaty.

--IANS

ahm/mr