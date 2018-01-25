Pakistan concerned over 'arms buildup' by India

Islamabad, Jan 25 (IANS) Pakistan on Thursday said that Indias arms buildup far exceeds its defence needs and Islamabad will not remain oblivious to such developments.

Foreign Office spokesperson Muhammad Faisal during the weekly press briefing said Pakistan "will take every step commensurate with the imperatives of its defence and security needs".

The official said cooperation and not confrontation is the only way forward to peace and stability in the region and beyond.

Faisal said the promises of peace must be reciprocated by actions and not mere words to achieve the desired goal of peace.

There exists a clear difference between India`s declared policy and its actions on the ground, the spokesperson told the media.

