Pakistan Claims RAW Orchestrated Deadly Bomb Blast Outside The Lahore House Of Mumbai Terror Attack Mastermind Hafiz Saeed

Pakistan’s national security adviser Moeed Yousuf has accused India of orchestrating last month’s deadly car bombing in Lahore.

Yousuf claimed that an investigation by Pakistani agencies points to role of Indian intelligence operative in the bombing incident.

Addressing news conference in Islamabad on Sunday, Moeed Yousuf claimed that the probe established that the operative was an "Indian citizen" living in India who works for that country’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

"We have absolutely no doubt or reservation in informing you that the main mastermind of the attack is an Indian citizen and he is associated with RAW." NSA claimed



On Jun 23, a powerful car bomb went off outside the house of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and banned Islamic terror outfit Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed here on Wednesday, killing at least three people and injuring over 20 others. The blast took place at a police picket outside Saeed's residence at the BOR Society in Jauhar Town.

Hafiz Saeed is designated a terrorist by the US Justice Department and has a US$10 million bounty on his head.

Hafiz Saeed mastermind the deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai that killed nearly 170 people at several occasions including the luxury Taj Hotel.

In Feb 20, a Lahore anti-terrorism court convicted Hafiz Saeed in two terror-financing cases on Wednesday. He was slapped with a prison sentence of five-and-a-half years and a fine of Rs15,000 in each case.