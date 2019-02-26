Pakistan, Chinese ministers discuss Pulwama attack over phone

Beijing, Feb 26 (IANS) Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a phone conversation with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to exchange views on the recent suicide attack in Kashmir.

Qureshi informed Wang about Pakistan's stance on the attack and measures to deal with it, reaffirming the country's sincerity and resolution to communicate with India and find out the truth of the incident, Xinhua news agency reported.

Qureshi said Pakistan's position on maintaining regional peace and fighting terrorism will remain unchanged and it is willing to join hands with other countries to cooperate in this area.

In the phone conversation, Wang thanked Qureshi for his briefing on the issue. He said China supports Pakistan and India to resolve the issue through dialogue as soon as possible and avoid an escalation of the situation.

Wang called on both sides to collaborate on fighting terrorism and jointly safeguard the security and stability of South Asia.

--IANS

vin/