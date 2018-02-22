Pakistan, China behind illegal immigration in northeast: General Bipin Rawat
Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has said that Pakistan and China are behind illegal immigration in the northeast. While addressing North East Region of India Bridging Gaps and Securing Borders Summit in New Delhi. He added that migration from Bangladesh is due to two reasons. One, they are running out of space. Large areas get flooded during the monsoon and they have constricted area to stay. So, people will continue coming into our place.