Pakistan 'cannot dictate to us', says Taliban spokesperson

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 12 (ANI): Amid the uncertainty surrounding the peace prospect in Afghanistan ahead of fast approaching deadline of US troop's withdrawal, Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen has said Pakistan is welcome to help the group arrive at a negotiated settlement but it "cannot dictate to us or impose its views on us."

During an interview with Pakistan's Geo News on Sunday, Shaheen said, "They can help us in the peace process but can't dictate to us or impose their views. And this is against international principles."

Over the Taliban's demand for an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, the spokesperson said having an emirate is "a legitimate right of the people of Afghanistan".

"We say nothing about other governments. They should not impose their view," he said, reiterating: "This is not in accordance with international principles either."

Answering a question if the group is ready to accept that electoral democracy, Shaheen said: "We have an agenda for an Islamic Emirate. And so we put it on the table and so did they (put their agenda of) democracy. But we do not say that our agenda must be imposed."

These remarks come as Joe Biden administration is just a few weeks away from exiting Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Taliban has continued with its offensive and claimed to have captured 85 per cent of the territory in the country.

Demonstrating the fear of a civil war in Afghanistan, Pakistan's National Security Adviser (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf has painted a bleak picture of its neighbouring country. During a Senate Foreign Affairs Committee meeting, the Pak NSA has said which may result in the Taliban slipping into Pakistan as refugees, The Express Tribune reported.

Last week, Afghanistan Ambassador to India Farid Mamundzay told ANI that the situation since April 21 has been very dire and challenging.

"Taliban have managed to capture many centres of the districts. Remember capturing the entire district is a very difficult task. What Taliban do they capture main centre building so they are not fully in control of districts per se but they captured the capital."

He added that Afghanistan is not heading towards a "dark age" but having a turbulent time. (ANI)