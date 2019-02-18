Pakistan calls its envoy to India for consultations

Islamabad, Feb 18 (IANS) Pakistan on Monday summoned its High Commissioner in India, Sohail Mahmood, for "consultations" following diplomatic tensions between the two countries after the suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir that killed 49 troopers.

"We have called back our High Commissioner in India for consultations. He left New Delhi this morning," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

The February 14 attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

--IANS

soni/mr