Pakistan Bus Blast Leaves At Least 13 Dead, Including 9 Chinese Engineers

At least 13 people have been reported dead and several others injured in a blast on a bus travelling through northern Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, 14 July, reported AFP.

The explosion has resulted in the death of at least 9 Chinese nationals and two Pakistani soldiers who were reportedly present on the bus.

Quoting officials, Dawn reported that the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. A high level delegation has left for the region, Special Assistant to the KP Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash said. Officials will release more details shortly.

Over 30 Chinese engineers had been on the bus, which was travelling to the Dasu dam in the country's Upper Kohistan.

Reacting to the blast, China has urged 'severe punishment' for those behind the attack, according to AFP.

The passengers, comprising engineers, paramilitary and other personnel, were reportedly working on the construction of the dam.

“The bus plunged into a deep ravine after the blast and caused heavy losses. One Chinese engineer and one soldier are missing. The rescue operation is launched and the entire government machinery has been mobilised to rescue the injured by air ambulance,” a senior government official told news agency Reuters.

Several other passengers have sustained critical injuries, local newspapers reported. They have been taken to the nearby Rural Health Centre in Dasu.

It remains to be ascertained whether the explosive device had been planted on the bus or was on the road. An investigation into the blast has been initiated, Deputy Commissioner of police Mohammed Arif indicated, as per a News International report.

(With inputs from Reuters, AFP, Dawn and The News International)

