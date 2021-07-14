Pakistan bus blast: Eight dead including six Chinese citizens in attack on vehicle in Upper Kohistan

(Independent)

Six Chinese nationals are among at least eight people killed by a bomb blast targeting a bus in northern Pakistan.

The vehicle was carrying more than 30 Chinese engineers to the site of the Dasu dam project in Upper Kohistan when the attack took place on Wednesday morning.

“There is a huge explosion in the bus carrying the Chinese engineers... in Upper Kohistan. Eight people lost their lives,” a senior administrative officer of the Hazara region told the Reuters news agency.

Those killed also included two paramilitary security personnel who were travelling with the engineers.

China’s Xinhua news agency reported a higher death toll of 10, citing local media reports in Pakistan. It said that as many as 39 people were injured in the explosion.

More follows

Read More

Imran Khan says Pakistan ‘accepts Chinese version’ as he is accused of ignoring Uyghur plight

Taliban ‘executes 22 unarmed Afghan commandos’ after they surrendered as Biden’s pullout sparks criticism

‘I’m terrified’: Victims describe horror of fake Indian vaccine scam that lured in thousands