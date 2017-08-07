Pakistan Should Boycott Playing Against India in All ICC Events, Says Javed Miandad

Javed Maindad is of the view that PCB’s failure to take a strong policy decision on ties with India has resulted in embarrassment for the country

Former cricketer Javed Miandad has urged Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take strong action against India and stop playing against the team in ICC events. Miandad considers boycotting cricketing ties as a matter of pride and in national interest wants PCB to say no to matches against India.

“It is time we responded with bricks to stones. There is no need for us to play with India at any forum if they are not willing to restore bilateral ties. We should also boycott playing against them in all ICC events,” Miandad said. Also Read- Not Having Restored India vs Pakistan Bilateral Series Biggest Failure For me, Says Shahryar Khan

Miandad alleged that ICC has been biased towards Pakistan and boycott will turn their attention towards them. “I think when we don’t play India in ICC events and the ICC suffers financial losses and their events lose significance and colour, only than we will be treated with respect and we will be heard on a equal level at any forum,” he said.

“If the ICC board is not able to convince India to change its stance why should they expect us to play in the ICC events with India?” The former Pakistan coach added.

Miandad also criticised PCB for wasting money and time after the board decided to take its compensation claim to the ICC disputes resolution committee.

“The same money, 100 crores rupees or more, can be pumped into our cricket infrastructure because no one will listen to us as India is very influential and strong in the ICC level. I see it as a waste of time and money,” Miandad said.

He also referred to 2012 Pakistan tour of India and said BCCI took advantage of it and earned millions. Maindad is of the view that PCB’s failure to take a strong policy decision on ties with India has resulted in embarrassment for the country.

“Boycott them in ICC events. Take a stance and see what will happen. We have nothing to lose,” he said.

Inputs PTI; edited by Aamir Salati