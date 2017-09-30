Pakistan board removes Sana Mir as women's team skipper

Lahore, Sep 30 (IANS) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday removed Sana Mir as the captain of the women's team after their poor show in the ICC World Cup in June.

The 31-year-old Mir will be replaced by all-rounder Bismah Maroof. She will lead the eves in both limited overs formats.

Shamsa Hashmi was also dismissed as general manager of the women's wing, and the selection committee which is led by Mohammad Ilyas was also disbanded.

Ayesha Ashar, the team's long-standing manager, has been axed from that role but has been given an interim post in the wing until a new general manager is appointed.

"The decisions have been taken to address the decline in the performance of women's team," Najam Sethi, the PCB chairman, was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"These are well thought out decisions taken after a comprehensive internal review. I am hopeful that we will transform women's cricket into a well-knit unit both on the field and at the management level. Sana Mir has made great contributions towards Pakistan's women cricket. She has played an instrumental role for women's cricket in Pakistan. She has led the team with great respect and had always used her best abilities to serve the women's team," he added.

Pakistan finished at the bottom of the table at the World Cup, losing all seven matches.

