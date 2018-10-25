Pakistan beat India at SAFF U-15 football

Kathmandu, Oct 25 (IANS) The Indian U-15 football team started their title defence of the SAFF U-15 Championship with a 1-2 loss to Pakistan at the ANFA Complex here on Thursday.

A late goal by Pakistan in the 85th minute proved to be the difference between the two sides in a tightly contested match. Pakistan had taken the lead in the first half, only to be equalised in the 53rd minute by the Indians.

The Indians started the match on an attacking note and dominated possession. Although chances were created, the Indian boys could not capitalise on them as the opponents flooded bodies in defence.

In the 30th minute, Pakistan took the lead after Adnan Justin found the back of the Indian net from close range and at the half-way point the scoreline read 1-0 in Pakistan's favour.

In the second half, the Indian Colts wasted little time and got into the thick of affairs. Finding an opportunity to test the opposition custodian at almost every minute upped the ante for the Indian colts.

India equalised in the 53rd minute when Thlacheu Vanlalruatfela broke free of the Pakistani defence and latched onto a through ball, bundling it home with ease to make the scoreline read 1-1.

But Pakistan had other plans. A goal in the 85th minute for Pakistan gave the opponents the lead as the scoreline read 2-1 and they held onto the lead as the full-time scoreline read 2-1 in Pakistan's favour.

