Pakistan batting legend Younus Khan honoured at Lord’s for illustrious career

Recently retired Pakistan cricket legend Younus Khan has been honoured at the Lord’s on Thursday night in recognition of his remarkable career.

“This is more than enough for me. I am really enjoying this. Many players and my friends are here. I feel truly honoured,” The legendary batsman said.

Current Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur heaped practice on the veteran batsman because of his work ethics. “It has been a privilege and an honour to work with a player like Younus Khan”, the coach said. ODI and T20i coach Sarfraz Ahmed said that Younus Khan deserved all the applause. “I have played with him in the last couple of years. He has been a thorough professional”, Arthur said.

Wisden editor Lawrence Booth also ushered praise on the right-handed batsman.

“With the pressure on, Younus Khan delivered. His classy 218 in the final Test of the summer, at The Oval, helped Pakistan square the series after successive defeats had left them in danger of squandering their win at Lord’s. It was his 32nd Test hundred – and a reminder that his struggles earlier in the series had been a blip rather than part of a decline,” said Lawrence Booth.

Younus Khan retired from the international cricket on a winning note. Pakistan defeated the West Indies 2-1 in the Caribbean. With the series was tied 1-1, Pakistan had to win the final Test to clinch the series.

However, he had a forgettable West Indies tour where his highest score was 58. In the three-match series, he scored 122 runs.

Younus finished his Test career with 10k runs in 118 Test matches at an average of 51.05. He is the only Pakistani batsman who scored 10k runs in Test cricket.