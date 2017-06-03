Pakistan bars players from participating in Afghanistan T20 league

"No Pakistani player or official can feature in the league," a PCB statement read

The relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have hit rock bottom. Despite, tensions between the two nations the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had committed to bilateral cricket. However, following the blast in Kabul that killed at least 90 people, ACB called off its ties with PCB.

Now Pakistan has barred its players and officials to participate in the Shpageeza Cricket League 2017, Afghanistan’s domestic T20 league, slated to be held in July. Also Read- Afghanistan cancels all cricket ties with Pakistan after Kabul attack

PCB has now said that No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) would not be issued to the players who were drafted in Shpageeza Cricket League this year.

The ACB earlier issued a strongly worded statement, cancelling the friendly matches and the initially agreed terms of the mutual cricketing relationship with Pakistan.

“The ACB hereby cancels all kinds of cricket matches and initial mutual relationship agreement with the PCB. No agreement of friendly matches and mutual relationship agreement is possible with a country where terrorists are housed and provided safe havens,” the Afghan board wrote on their official Facebook page. (Inputs IANS).