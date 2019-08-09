Pakistan ban Indian films over Kashmir issue
The Pakistan government announced that it has banned Indian films from being screened in cinemas across the nation. According to the reports, the special assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan on Information and Broadcasting, claimed this action was in retaliation to India's abrogation of the Constitution's Article 370, which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir and allowed it to have a separate constitution, a state flag and autonomy over the internal administration.