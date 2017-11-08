Pakistan Back at Top of ICC T20I Team Rankings, India at Fifth

New Zealand had slipped behind Pakistan after India won the opening match of the three-match series against New Zealand and Pakistan once again find themselves at the top after India completed a 2-1 series win in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

New Delhi: After India’s six-run win over New Zealand in the third and final T20I in Thiruvananthapuram, Pakistan have regained the top position in the ICC T20I Team Rankings. New Zealand had toppled Pakistan at number one following their win against India in the second T20I. However, the Blackcaps have now dropped to second place.

Pakistan are now on 124 points while New Zealand have slipped from their pre-series 125 points to 120 points. India retains fifth position with an aggregate of 119 on the points table. World T20I champions West Indies and England are at third and fourth place respectively.

Meanwhile, South Africa, Australia, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh complete the top 10.

India’s next assignment in T20Is is three-match home series against Sri Lanka. If India manages to beat Sri Lanka 3-0, then the hosts will climb up to second place in the T20I rankings.