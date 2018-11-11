Pakistan arrests 12 Indian fishermen

Islamabad, Nov 12 (IANS) Pakistani authorities have detained 12 Indian fishermen for allegedly violating the country's maritime boundary, security officials said on Sunday.

The Maritime Security Agency (MSA) said two boats of the fishermen were also seized, adding that the Indian fishermen were involved in illegal fishing in Pakistani water, Xinhua reported.

The arrested fishermen were handed over to police by the MSA officials. They will be produced in a court for legal proceedings, police said.

India and Pakistan routinely arrest fishermen on charges of entering each other's waters as the maritime boundaries between the two countries were poorly defined and many fishing boats lack technologies on locating their precise places.

Earlier on October 24, Pakistani authorities detained 16 Indian fishermen and seized three boats during an operation in open sea for violating the Pakistan's coastal territory.

--IANS

ahm/