Pakistan airspace to remain closed till March 11

Islamabad, March 9 (IANS) Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday said the country's airspace will remain closed for all transit flights till March 11.

The CAA in its new notification said the opening of Pakistan's airspace has been delayed till 3 p.m. on March 11 (Monday). On Friday, the aviation authority had announced that transit flights will be allowed to resume operations from 3 p.m. on Saturday, Geo TV reported.

However, Saturday's notification stated that the airspace has been closed for all flights from east to west and west to east till March 11 while some transit flights between the north and south of Pakistan's airspace have been permitted to fly over some routes.

Sialkot, Rahim Yar Khan and Sukkur airports which were set to reopen on Saturday will also remain closed.

For entry and exit into and out of Pakistan, only specific airspace can be used, the notification added.

Airports across Pakistan where flight operations resumed earlier this week will continue to operate as per schedule till 5 a.m. on March 15.

Flight operations at Karachi, Multan, Chitral, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta and Faisalabad airports will run as per schedule.

The airspace was closed on February 27 due to tensions between India and Pakistan.

