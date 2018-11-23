Pakistan again stops Indian officials from entering Gurdwara

Pakistan has once again stopped Indian High Commission officials from meeting Indian pilgrims visiting Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Sahib in Farooqabad near Lahore. Even as the Sikh community observes the 549th birthday of Sri Guru Nanak Dev at Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, the ISI officials masquerading as Sikhs stopped the entry of Indian diplomats from Islamabad led by Ranjit Singh (in black Band Gala Suite) and Sunil Kumar. They subjected them to an insulting verbal tirade outside the holy place. The officials were stopped from entering the Gurdwara and a group of ISI sponsored Sikhs walked the diplomats out of the Gurdwara premises. In a video, the Indian diplomat, who himself is a Sikh was found saying, "There are many gurdwaras in India and other parts of the world, but there are no restrictions on anyone. We have witnessed this for the first time that someone is being stopped from entering Guru's House. This is a violation of Guru's Code of Conduct".