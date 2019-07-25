Pakistan should act as PM Khan accepted terror groups' presence in country: MEA

After Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan acknowledged the presence of terror groups in Pakistan, Ministry of External Affairs said it is time for India's neighbour to take credible and irreversible action against the terrorists operating from their soil. "Pakistan PM has acknowledged presence of training camps and of the fact that terrorists are being trained and sent to Kashmir to fight. It is time for them to take credible action against the terror camps that exist in the areas under the control of Pakistan," said Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson, MEA.