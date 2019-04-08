Pakistan 'accepts' India's 'offer' on Kartarpur

Islamabad, April 8 (IANS) Pakistan on Monday accepted India's "proposal for a technical meeting" on the Kartarpur Corridor which will be held on April 16.

"Continuing with #Pakistan's spirit of constructive engagement, we have agreed to the Indian proposal for a technical meeting on April 16. We expect positivity from #India so that the corridor becomes reality for 550th celebrations. #PakistanKartarpurSpirit," Pakistan Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal tweeted.

His comment came after India last week said Pakistan had not responded to the clarifications it has sought about facilities to pilgrims for the Kartarpur Corridor.

New Delhi had also said that Islamabad also had not addressed its concerns about appointment of "controversial elements" to the committee appointed by Pakistan to be associated with the corridor.

India had put on hold the second round of Kartarpur Corridor talks scheduled for April 2.

The Kartarpur Corridor connects Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Narowal district with Dera Baba Nanak in India's Gurdaspur.

The Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara is significant for the Sikh community as it is here that Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev spent 18 years of his life and is his final resting place.

--IANS

soni/prs