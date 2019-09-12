Pak should stop assuming that Indian Muslims will stand with them on Kashmir: Activist Senge Sering

Director of Institute of Gilgit-Baltistan Studies, Washington DC and activist Senge H Sering on September 12 slammed Pakistan over Kashmir issue. He said that Pakistan has made a huge mistake by making Jammu and Kashmir issue as a religious one. He asserted that Pakistan should learn from Indian Muslims' statement that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and they are continue to support the view that the region is integral part of India. "Pakistan should stop playing with the sentiments of the Indian Muslims and should stop assuming that the Indian Muslims will stand with Pakistan."