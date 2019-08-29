Pak should start behaving like normal neighbor rather pushing terrorists into neighbouring country: MEA
Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar reacted on information of Pakistan pushing terrorist into different states of India. He said "It is important for them (Pakistan) to now start behaving like a normal neighbour. What do normal neighbours do? You don't push terrorists into a neighbouring country. You do normal talk, normal trade. This is not something which is happening from Pakistan."