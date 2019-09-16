Pak singer threatens PM Modi with reptiles and snakes, faces legal action

Pakistani singer Rabi Pirzada's move to threaten Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Kashmir issue with snakes and crocodiles has backfired as she has been fined by the authorities for posing with reptiles. According to reports in Pakistani media, the singer has been asked to pay fines by the wildlife department for illegal captivity of the reptiles. She began the video by saying a Kashmiri woman and her snakes are ready to take on India. Several snakes and crocodiles can also be seen lying on the table in the video.