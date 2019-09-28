Pak PM's nuclear threat qualifies as brinksmanship not statesmanship: India at UNGA

Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA in New York replied to Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan's threat at UN. She said his threat of unleashing nuclear devastation qualifies as brinksmanship not statesmanship. "For someone who was once a cricketer and believed in the gentleman's game, today's speech bordered on crudeness of the variety that is reminiscent of the guns of Darra Adam Khel. Now that PM Imran Khan has invited UN observers to Pakistan to verify that there are no militant organisations in Pakistan the world will hold him to that promise," said First Secretary. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on September 27 warned in blunt terms of possible nuclear war with India over the Kashmir issue.