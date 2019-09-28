Pak planning another 26/11, but won't be successful: Rajnath Singh

Attacking Pakistan without naming the country, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there are some forces with nefarious agenda who are trying to planning another 26/11 attack in India through coastal areas, but their intentions will never be successful. "There are some forces with nefarious agenda who are trying to planning another 26/11 attack in India through coastal areas, but their intentions will never be successful," Singh said in Mumbai where he commissioned INS Khanderi, a second Kalvari-class Submarine.