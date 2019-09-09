Pak has no locus standi in India's internal matters: Tharoor on Pak raising JandK issue at UNHRC

Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader on Pakistan to raise Jammu and Kashmir issue at UNHRC said Pakistan has no right to bring an action as far as India's internal matters are concerned. While speaking to the media, Tharoor said, "Pakistan has no locus standi as far as India's internal matters are concerned. We are in opposition, we can criticise the govt but outside India, we are one. We won't give even an inch to Pakistan."

Pakistan Foreign Minister is likely to address the issue of Kashmir at UNHRC meeting, according to the reports by Pakistan media.