Pak has no 'democratic credentials' to raise Kashmir issue in UNGA: Exiled PoK Leader

United Kashmir People's National Party Chairman Shaukat Ali Kashmiri on September 24 reacted on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to raise Kashmir issue in United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). He said that Pakistan has always been treated as an illegal occupier of area near Kashmir. "India and Pakistan has nuclear deterrence and it is a threat to the world and UNGA is more concerned about that and Imran Khan's speech can't impress them," said Kashmiri. UKPNP Chairman added that there should be some democratic credentials to raise the any issue in UNGA and Pak doesn't have any democratic credentials. "No one in Security Council will listen to the nation (Pakistan) whose economy is going on a bankruptcy and witch-hunting is going on with the political leadership. To talk on Security Council there should be some credentials, this nation doesn't has any democratic credentials," said Kashmiri.