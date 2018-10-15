Pak lacks capability to conduct Surgical Strike, can only send terrorists: Shahnawaz Hussain
National spokesperson of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Shahnawaz Hussain on Monday said, "Pakistan beats like a drum but it is empty on the inside." He further said, "Pakistan doesn't have the capability to conduct Surgical Strike. It can only send terrorists and mislead youth." Pakistan had recently said in a statement that if India can conduct Surgical Strikes, then Pakistan will conduct the same in double of that amount on India.