Pak FM Qureshi mentions J-K as 'Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir' in Geneva

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sep 10 mentioned J-K (Jammu and Kashmir) as "Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir" in Geneva. Speaking on the situation in J-K post the abrogation of Article 370, he told reporters, "India is trying to give an impression to the world that life has turned to normalcy. If the life has turned to normalcy, then I say why don't they allow you- the international media, why don't they allow international organisations, the NGOs, civil society organisations to go into the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir and see for themselves what the reality is. 42nd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) is underway in Geneva.