Pak Demands Recalling of Envoy from France, One That Doesn’t Exist

In a unanimous resolution, Pakistan’s National Assembly had asked the government to recall their ambassador in France. This comes in the wake of the Arab nations' outrage over French President Emmanuel Macron's refusal to condemn the caricature of Prophet Muhammad by the French publication.

However, Pakistan has no ambassador currently posted in France. The previous ambassador Moin-ul-Haq left France three months ago after being transferred to China, reported the Indian Express.

Since the departure of Moin-ul-Haq to China, Pakistan has not designated any ambassador to France, reported The News.

According to a report by ANI, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was one the movers of the resolution in National Assembly was aware that the Pakistan embassy in France does not have an ambassador but did not oblige to the house by informing them.

Muslims across the world have called for the boycott of French products, as the protest over the portrayal of the Prophet Muhammad intensifies. Following the murder of French teacher, over a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad, French president Emmanuel Macron had said that country will not give up cartoons.

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old of Chechen origin beheaded a teacher near Paris who had shown caricatures of Muhammad in class.

Muslim Leaders Condemn Macron

On 25 October, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan accused the French leader who chose to encourage anti-Muslim sentiment.

Khan in a series of tweet accused Macron of provoking Muslim citizens.

“Through encouraging the display of blasphemous cartoons targeting Islam & our Prophet PBUH. By attacking Islam, clearly without having any understanding of it, President Macron has attacked & hurt the sentiments of millions of Muslims in Europe and across the world,” Khan tweeted.

Hallmark of a leader is he unites human beings, as Mandela did, rather than dividing them. This is a time when Pres Macron could have put healing touch & denied space to extremists rather than creating further polarisation & marginalisation that inevitably leads to radicalisation — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 25, 2020

It is unfortunate that he has chosen to encourage Islamophobia by attacking Islam rather than the terrorists who carry out violence, be it Muslims, White Supremacists or Nazi ideologists. Sadly, President Macron has chosen to deliberately provoke Muslims, incl his own citizens, — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 25, 2020

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led the charge against Macron and asked for a boycott of French goods, reported the Indian Express.

Protests have also been held in Iraq, Turkey, Bangladesh and the Gaza Strip against the cartoon.

(With inputs from Indian Express, ANI and New Indian Express)

