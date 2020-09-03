Pak Court to Hear Case on Appointing Defence Counsel for Jadhav

The Islamabad High Court will take up the case related to the appointment of a defence counsel for captured Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav on Thursday, 3 September, news agency ANI reported quoting Pakistani media.

While hearing a petition on appointing a lawyer for Jadhav, the Islamabad High Court on 3 August had said that Indian officials should be given an opportunity to present their stance. The hearing had been adjourned till 3 September.

After the government’s proposed ordinance to facilitate Kulbhushan Jadhav file a review plea against his death sentence, the Islamabad High Court had constituted a bench to hear the plea submitted by the federal government.

Jadhav is an ex-Indian Navy officer, who is presently on death row in Pakistan for alleged involvement in espionage.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on 14 August had said that Pakistan had failed to provide unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

“Pakistan has consistently failed to address the core issues in the implementation of International Court of Justice (ICJ) judgement in Kulbhushan Jadhav case in its letter and spirit. These issues pertain to the provision of relevant documents as well as providing unimpeded consular access to Kulbhushan,” Srivastava had said in a media briefing.

