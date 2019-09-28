Can Pak confirm it is home to 130 UN-designated terrorists? asks India at UNGA

Vidisha Maitra, First Secretary MEA exercised India's right of reply to Pakistan PM Imran Khan's speech. First Secretary, MEA said, "Can Pakistan PM confirm that it is home to 130 UN designated terrorists and 25 terrorist entities listed by the UN? Will Pakistan acknowledge that it is the only govt in the world that provides pension to an individual listed by the UN in the Al-Qaeda and Daesh sanctions list?" She added, "Will Pakistan deny that Financial Action Task Force has put the country on notice for its violations of more than 20 of the 27 key parameters? And would PM Imran Khan deny to the city of New York that he was an open defender of Osama bin Laden? This a country that has shrunk the size of its minority community from 23% in 1947 to 3% today and has subjected Christians,Sikhs,Ahmadiyas,Hindus,Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Balochis to draconian blasphemy laws, systemic persecution, blatant abuse and forced conversions. We would request you to refresh your rather sketchy understanding of history. Do not forget the gruesome genocide perpetrated by Pakistan against its own people in 1971."