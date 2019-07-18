Pak has compulsions to lie: MEA on country's claims of victory at ICJ

Reacting on Pakistan's claim of victory at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Thursday said Islamabad has its own compulsions to lie to its people. "I think they have their own compulsions, as to why they have to lie to their own people," MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. "Frankly, it seems to me they are reading from a different verdict. Main verdict is in 42 pages, if there is no patience to go through 42 pages, they should go through 7-pages Press Release, where every point is in India's favour," he further added.