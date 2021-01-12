Pak-China pose a major threat to national security: Army chief

Together, Pakistan and China constitute a formidable threat to national security and it is difficult to wish away their collusive approach to India, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Army Day, Gen Naravane elaborated extensively on the situation in eastern Ladakh, stating that Indian troops maintained a very high degree of readiness to fight in order to deal effectively with any eventualities in the region.

The Chief of Staff of the Army said he was confident that India and China would be able to achieve a disengagement and de-escalation agreement based on a reciprocal and equitable security strategy.