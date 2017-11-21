Pak boxer likely to give up nationality due to lack of funds

Karachi [Pakistan], Nov 21 (ANI): World Boxing Council (WBC) silver flyweight champion Muhammad Waseem of Pakistan is forced to reconsider fighting for his country due to lack of funds.

According to The Express Tribune, Waseem released a video expressing his disappointment over his current financial position which has forced the boxer to consider surrendering Pakistani nationality.

Waseem in the video said, "I want to play for Pakistan, but my financial position is compelling me to think of surrendering my nationality."

The 30-year-old added, "I may apply for the citizenship of Korea or the United States."

He also admitted that due to lack of sponsors his last competition for the country will be his upcoming fight for an international title.

Waseem is a Pakistani professional boxer from Quetta, Balochistan, who competes at the flyweight division of the WBC, and is Pakistan's first professional boxer to have ever held a WBC title.

He represented the country at the 2010 Commonwealth Games and won a bronze. (ANI)