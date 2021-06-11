Pak Bill Grants Jadhav Right of Appeal; Win for India, Says Friend

After Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a government-backed Bill that allows the Indian death-row prisoner Kulbhushan Jadhav the right of appeal, Jadhav’s friend Arvind Singh spoke to ANI and said that it is a “win for India and countrymen.”

“This is very good news. It's our diplomatic win. Under international pressure, following the ICJ verdict, Pakistan passed a bill in national assembly that allows Kulbhushan Jadhav to appeal in high courts,” news agency ANI quoted Singh as saying.

As per Pakistani news publication Dawn, National Assembly of Pakistan passed the ICJ (Review and Reconsideration) Bill, 2020 on Thursday which allowed the alleged Indian spy to have consular access in line with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict, PTI reported.

The 51-year-old ex-Indian Navy officer was given the death sentence in April 2012 and was charged with “espionage and terrorism” by a Pakistani military court.

Subsequently, India had approached the Hague-based ICJ against Pakistan’s denial of consular access to Jadhav, and challenged the military court’s sentence.

In July 2019, ICJ ruled that Pakistan must perform an “effective review and reconsideration” of Jadhav’s sentence and conviction, as well as grant consular access to India as expeditiously as possible, PTI reported.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

