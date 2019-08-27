Pak-backed terrorism continues to hound Kashmiris

Pakistan's nefarious agenda of using religion to nurture and proliferate terrorism has deeply hurt the interests and ambitions of Kashmiris. They have not just been suffering to the violent anti-India campaigns launched by Islamabad but a systematic design has also crushed their movement seeking freedom from the clutches of Pakistan. The Kashmiri leaders, who left the region after Pakistan's establishment hounded them, accuse Pakistan of using the gullible youth of Kashmir as cannon fodder to wage a war against India. They say that Kashmiri youth is brain-washed in the name of religion.