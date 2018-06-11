Painting exhibition bridges Indo-Nepal relations

Paintings showcased at Mithila Art Gallery in capital Kathmandu depict the daily activities of the people in Nepal and India in an attempt to bridge the cultural relations between the two neighbours. The Indian artists - Mukesh Bijole and Mahavir Verma, whose works are on display at this exhibition in Nepal, are optimistic about the exhibition. Mithila painting is a style of painting prevalent in the Mithila region of Nepal and India's northern Bihar state. These paintings were traditionally created on walls of houses by women during special occasions such as marriages and birth ceremonies. India and Nepal enjoy age-old cultural ties and have deep-rooted linkages in the field of music, art and literature. These exhibitions not only promote cross-cultural understanding but also enhance the bilateral ties among nations. The week-long exhibition of about 20 paintings prepared by Indian artists will conclude on June 13.