Pahlaj Nihalani, Gajendra Chauhan back Supreme Court's verdict of clearing 'Padmaavat' release

The former chief of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Pahlaj Nihalani and actor Gajendra Chauhan on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court's verdict of clearing 'Padmaavat' for pan-India release on January 25. While talking to ANI, they said everyone must respect Supreme court's judgment. The Supreme Court on Thursday, stayed notifications issued by four states, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Gujarat to ban the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial film 'Padmaavat'. In its interim order, the court said all states are constitutionally obliged to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident during the screening of the film after permission has been granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).