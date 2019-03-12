'Paharganj...' to release on April 12

Mumbai, March 12 (IANS) "Paharganj - The Little Amsterdam of India", a film around Delhi's famous spot for foreign tourists, is all set to release on April 12.

The makers on Tuesday released the first official poster of the film, in which Spanish actress Lorena Franco can be seen standing naked with a placard hanging her on body stating, "LAURA COSTA SPAIN". It depicts mystery, struggle and search, read a statement.

Lorena will play the title role of Laura Costa who reaches Paharganj in search of her lost love. The movie is produced by Prakash Bhagat and presented by Salil Sankaran in association with a Delhi-based production house, SENN Productions.

Singers Mohit Chauhan, Shalmali Kholgade and Kavita Seth have sung songs in the movie.

"Gandhi to Hitler" fame director Rakesh Ranjan Kumar will helm "Paharganj-The Little Amsterdam of India".

--IANS

sim/rb/vd