Pagunsan takes lead at Taiwan golf tourney

Tamsui (Taiwan), Sep 30 (IANS) Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines charged into a one-shot lead after shooting a two-under-par 70 in the third round of the $800,000 Mercuries Taiwan Masters golf tournament here on Saturday.

Pagunsan, the first Filipino to win the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2011, totalled eight-under-par 208 to hold a narrow edge over Malaysia's Gavin Green at the Taiwan Golf and Country Club.

Green stayed in the hunt for his first Asian Tour title after shooting a 71 and staying within striking distance of his playing partner Pagunsan. Keith Horne of South Africa was a further two shots back following a 72.

Scott Vincent of Zimbabwe posted a superb 66 in windy conditions to tie in fourth place alongside Thailand's Danthai Boonma and Malaysia's Ben Leong, who both returned on matching 71s.

Pagunsan birdied the opening hole before adding two birdies against one bogey on his homeward nine to put himself in prime position of ending a 10-year title drought.

Green, who co-led with Pagusan after two rounds, birdied three out of four par fives but slipped back when an errand tee shot on the par-four 14th hole resulted in a double bogey.

