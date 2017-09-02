Paes-Raja win; Sania, Bopanna lose in US Open

New York, Sep 2 (IANS) It turned out to be a mixed day for India at the US Open, after Leander Paes and his new partner Purav Raja advanced to the second round of men's doubles while Rohan Bopanna and Sania Mirza lost their respective events at Flushing Meadows.

Veteran Paes and Raja thrashed Serbia's Janko Tipsarevic and Viktor Troicki 6-1, 6-3 to sail into the second round.

Paes and Raja next face the Russian combo of Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev.

Meanwhile, the 10th seeded combine of Bopanna and Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas, squandered a one-set advantage to go down to the former Australian Open winners Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 in an hour and 47 minutes in the men's doubles second round match.

Sania and her mixed doubles partner Ivan Dodig of Croatia lost to the Latvian-French pair of Jelena Ostapenko and Fabrice Martin 7-5, 3-6, 6-10.

Both are however, still in the tournament -- Bopanna will play the first of his mixed doubles match with Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski and Sania and her Chinese partner Peng Shuai will look to advance to the second round of women's doubles.

Another Indian in the fray, Divij Sharan and his German partner Andre Begemann lost 4-6, 4-6 to Spaniards Feliciano Lopez and Marc Lopez in the men's doubles event.

