Paris, June 2 (IANS) Veteran Indian star Leander Paes and his American partner Scott Lipsky crashed out of the French Open following a straight sets loss in the second round of the men's doubles event at the tennis tournament here on Friday.

The unseeded Indo-US combination produced a strong fight in the opening set before going down 7-6, 6-2 to the Spanish pair of David Marrero and Tommy Robredo in one hour and 31 minutes.

--IANS

ajb/bg