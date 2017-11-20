Paes' former coach Hyman to train IIT Kharagpur team

Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) India tennis ace Leander Paes' former coach T.J. Hyman will train enthusiasts at IIT Kharagpur, a statement said on Monday.

Among the other sports, a major thrust has been given on tennis with US-based alumnus and entrepreneur Vinod Gupta facilitating training program and sports kit upgradation.

He has roped in the US-based Hyman, to start a training program for enthusiasts at IIT Kharagpur.

Hyman has earlier coached in the Britannia Amritraj Tennis program. He will be assisted by Warren Rhomfeld from the US Professional Tennis Association.

"I love tennis as a game and exercise. I want IITKgp team to be the best that's why I have asked T J Hyman, coach of Leander Paes to train IITKgp team. He is one of the finest tennis coaches. There are endless opportunities to give back as an alum and this time sports is on my agenda to promote wellness among the students," said Vinod Gupta who funded the management and law schools at IIT Kharagpur.

The institute has allocated an amount of Rs. 10 crore for upgrading and renovating sports activities to host the Inter IIT 2019.

"This is in addition to the annual sports budget of Rs 1.5 crore allocated by the Institute. IIT Kharagpur will be building two synthetic courts each for tennis, basketball and volleyball, one synthetic athletic track, an indoor stadium with food court," the statement said.

