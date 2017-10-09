'Padmavati' trailer out: Film pays tribute to India's glorious heritage

The wait is finally over! The highly-awaited trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus 'Padmavati' is out and it is surely giving us goosebumps. The trailer, which promises a visual treat, sees larger than life story of Rani Padmini fondly known as Padmavati. It also showcases the beautiful chemistry between Shahid and Deepika. Shahid's chiseled body also cannot be missed in the trailer. The vibrant colours, war sequences and the background score, which are a part of the trailer, hook the audience instantly. Deepika's look as Rani Padmini redefined royalty while Shahid Kapoor's Maharawal Ratan Singh look was impressive. But it was Ranveer Singh's menacing Sultan Alauddin Khilji avatar that seemingly outshined everyone. Needless to say, the trailer is a tribute to India's glorious heritage and the exemplary courage of its women and men! It has just left us awestruck.